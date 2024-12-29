TAYLOR-MADE FOR THE RAMS

DIV 1 SOUTH EAST

RAMSGATE 5 CROYDON ATH 0

By Darius Sarrafan

JOE Taylor scored twice as Ramsgate kept the pressure on leaders Sittingbourne with a crushing victory over AFC Croydon in front of over 1,000 spectators at the Southwood Stadium.

Jay Leader opened the scoring with a well-placed shot from 20 yards, before Alfie Paxman doubled the lead after 25 minutes, finishing after a driving run from the inside left channel.

Taylor made it 3-0 before half-time, side-footing in after Paxman had a shot blocked.

It was 4-0 to the rampant hosts after 63 minutes when Taylor turned in Leade...