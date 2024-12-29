SHEPPEY UNITED 2 THREE BRIDGES 3

DIV 1 SOUTH EAST

By Jon Longhurst

■ THREE Bridges upset the form book winning an entertaining five-goal spectacle at Sheppey.

The visitors took the lead after half-an-hour when Sheppey failed to clear a corner and Billy Irving finished from close range.

Francis Ze then drew a decent save out of Aiden Prall in the Sheppey goal.

Sheppey’s first shot and goal came ten minutes after the re-start when Victor Aiye turned and finished well. Three minutes later, Bridges had the lead again when the Ites failed to clear a corner and Hayden Velvick finished well.

Reece made it 3-1 wi...