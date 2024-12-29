BECKENHAM TOWN 2 EASTBOURNE TOWN 2

DIV 1 SOUTH EAST

By Peter Palmer

■ TWO headers from defender Nathan Hover earned Eastbourne Town a deserved draw and extended Beckenham’s winless run to seven matches.

The visiting side flew out of the blocks and Nathan Hover headed home in the seventh minute. Becks huffed and puffed in the first half, but created little and Eastbourne should have doubled their lead, but James Hull shot over from close range.

Two second-half goals from Louie Theophanous for the hosts then turned the game on its head, first played in by Luke Hedges to finish from the left, and then by Steve T...