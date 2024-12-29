HORNDEAN 1 BINFIELD 4

DIV 1 S CENTRAL

By Jack Norris

■BINFIELD overturned a one-goal deficit to take all three points at Five Heads.

Horndean’s Hale era was off to a flying start when Daniel Sibley broke the deadlock rounding off a superb counter attack just shy of the half-hour mark.

However, the Moles hit back instantly as Kickie Dzimba pick pocketed Ethan Robb before slotting home.

Binfield were into the ascendancy with the break approaching as Dzimba converted a loose ball from a corner. Rahzir Smith-Jones added a painful blow to the Deans with a third goal just after the break.

Jack ...