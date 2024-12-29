ASHFORD TOWN 3 HARROW BORO 0

DIV 1 S CENTRAL

By Brian Walter

■ ASHFORD cruised to a comprehensive victory against a Harrow side who were never in the game. Jack Arnold put the hosts in front in the sixth minute, finishing low into the net after getting in behind the Harrow defence.

Sam Humphreys crashed home a second from eight yards after Harrow allowed a long throw to bounce inside their six-yard box.

Ashford controlled the game from start to finish. Arnold scored his second and Ashford’s third midway through the second half, tapping into an empty net after more kamikaze defending from Harrow.

Ashfor...