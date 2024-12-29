KINNANE NIPS IN FOR TOWN

DIV 1 S CENTRAL

FARNHAM T 2 BADSHOT LEA 1

By Nigel Beesley

THE return Coxbridge derby proved to be much less one sided than the first of the season as Farnham narrowly edged past the bottom side to complete a league double.

The Baggies opened the scoring after just five minutes when Charlie George collected the ball 25 yards out and hit the ball into a top corner.

The home side then rallied and equalised through Jordan Gallagher six minutes later.

They continued to press forward, but debutant custodian Ryan North in the visiting goal kept the home side at bay. The second half was ...