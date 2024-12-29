RAYNES PARK VALE 3 HANWORTH VILLA 0

DIV 1 S CENTRAL

By Davy Grossman

■ RAYNES Park Vale eventually ran out comfortable winners against Hanworth Villa.

Villa suffered a big blow after 12 minutes when playmaker Sam Merson limped off and Quincy Patterson replaced him.

The first half’s only goal came from a superb long-range Dan Berry strike, from George Vincent’s pass.

Vale’s second goal was disappointing for Villa keeper Mark Smith, who saw his clearance hit Dan Hector and they watched the ball bounce past them into the net.

The third goal, after 76 minutes, was special for ex-Villa man Seanan Mc...