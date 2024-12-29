MET POLICE 0 MONEYFIELDS 1

DIV 1 S CENTRAL

By Des Flanders

■ MONEYFIELDS claimed a narrow victory at Imber Court.

Joel Brown ought to have pulled the visitors ahead in the 30th minute when he volleyed over the crossbar from close range, but Harry Thorpe was able to break the deadlock ten minutes later, latching onto a loose ball to fire past Liam Beach in the Blues net.

The Met’s hopes of levelling in the second half took a significant toll when Benjamin Mendoza received his marching orders for perceived intolerable language.

It was Moneyfields who looked the bigger threat up until the final whistle...