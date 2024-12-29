RAYNERS LANE 4 WESTFIELD 1

DIV 1 S CENTRAL

By Joe Lyons

■ RAYNERS Lane bounced back after conceding an early goal to run away comfortable winners against Westfield.

The Field took the lead after 12 minutes, Jack Beadle sending Manolis Gogonas into space and he rounded Endurance Johnson before scoring.

The reply came five minutes later, Myles Anderson heading home from a corner.

In first half stoppage-time, skipper Frank Keita put Lane in front from another corner.

Seven minutes after the resumption, Keita got his second of the afternoon.

Deep in stoppage time, Vale sub Jack McKnight completed a miserable...