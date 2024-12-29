GUERNSEY 0 HARTLEY WINTNEY 2

DIV 1 S CENTRAL
By Dave Rudolphson
■ HARTLEY Wintney improved their play-off chances, but had to work hard to overcome Guernsey, for whom defeat leaves them in the bottom two.
Both teams created first-half chances, the best being an effort from Hartley Wintney which crashed off the goalframe.
Seb Karczewski opened the scoring after an hour, forcing the ball over the line following a corner.
In the 74th minute. a brilliant intervention from Tom Drinkwater stopped the ball from reaching Sam Murray, who would have had a great chance to level.
Five minutes later, the Row sealed it, ...
