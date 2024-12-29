LEVERSTOCK GREEN 0 AYLESBURY UTD 3

DIV 1 CENTRAL

By Alistair Barnes

■ LEVERSTOCK Green’s injury-hit side suffered a third-straight loss yesterday.

After a goalless and evenly contested first half, Aylesbury had a header cleared off the line in the 47th minute.

Keanu Fleming had a shot turned wide by Jack Hopwood in the 51st minute, and Rawn Seale headed straight at Hopwood from close in the 68th minute as Lever-stock threatened.

The deadlock was broken in the 71st minute as Jack Wood fired in from a corner. Kajetan Halatyn doubled the visitors’ lead four minutes later with a finish from close, and Lu...