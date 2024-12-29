SHAFTESBURY 2 THATCHAM TOWN 1

DIV 1 SOUTH

By Avril Lancaster

TEN-man Shaftesbury won this tense encoun- ter when a Toby Bailey corner went straight in with Brett Pitman putting pressure on Kingfishers keeper James Sharlott in the 5ist minute.

Remus Nixon opened the scoring with a smart turn and finish after seven minutes.

Thatcham Town then lev- elled when Harvey Flippance finished well and really ap- plied some pressure with Kyle Daniel Spray impressive creating problems.

Ronan Moore saw red for a foul preventing the visitors from a clear scoring chance just before half-time. Shane Murphy made a number of good s...