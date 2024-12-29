TAVISTOCK AFC 2 FALMOUTH TOWN 3

DIV 1 SOUTH

By Jason Cobbett

■ A DOMINANT first-half display was enough to earn Falmouth a significant three points from their trip to fellow strugglers Tavistock.

The visitors started brightly and were ahead after 12 minutes when Luke Barner made his side’s early pressure tell.

Three minutes later, Tavistock found themselves 0-2 down when Barner turned provider for Rubin Wilson who finished well to extend the lead. On the stroke of half-time,

Olly Walker made it 0-3 leaving the hosts with it all to do.

In the second half, the hosts came out fighting and Luke Steer q...