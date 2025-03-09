Premier League giants United turn on the Heat!

By Mark Carruthers

Heaton Stannington manager Dean Nicholson (R) and assistant manager Andy McBride (L) Photo: Joe Street

Dean Nicholson is relishing a ‘huge occasion’ as his Heaton Stannington side prepare to face Newcastle United Under-21s in the semi-final of the Northumberland Senior Cup on Tuesday night.

A final date with NPL Premier Division side Morpeth Town will be on offer for the winners after they came through a penalty shoot-out in their semi-final clash with Ashington after the two sides had equally shared four goals at Craik Park.

All eyes now descend on Grounsell Park as t...