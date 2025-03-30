Hugo has winning formula at Town

By Jon Couch

ON THE UP! Farnham Town celebrate winning the South Central division on Tuesday night

PICTURE: LPJ Photos

VISIONARY Harry Hugo reckons his all-conquering Farnham Town will be a ‘force to be reckoned with’ in Step 3 next season – so long as they act like a Step 2 club!

The proud club owner led the celebrations as Town clinched back-to-back championships by sealing the Isthmian South Central title this week with six matches to spare.

It took the Surrey club into all new territory in the Step 3 Southern League Premier South next season and entrepreneur Hugo insists their ambition...