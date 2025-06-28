Connect with us

Isthmian League North

Bowers revamp lifts the spirits

Bowers & Pitsea joint-boss Luke Wilson says the club is putting down the building blocks for a bright long-term future.

By Matt Badcock

The Isthmian North outfit have undergone a summer restructure following relegation from Step 3 last season.
Former Great Wakering Rovers chairman Dave Patient has joined in a director of football role along with Mark Albon, while club stalwart Darren Scorey steps up to become chairman with long-serving chief Barry Hubbard taking on the club preside...

