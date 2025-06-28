Isthmian League North
Bowers revamp lifts the spirits
Bowers & Pitsea joint-boss Luke Wilson says the club is putting down the building blocks for a bright long-term future.
More in Isthmian League North
Freddie Sears joins Maldon & Tiptree FC – proven goalscorer set to ignite the Jammers’ attack
Maldon & Tiptree FC have secured the signature of prolific striker Freddie Sears, following his standout 21-goal season with Chatham Town.
The Good, The Bad and The Ugly: Danny Scopes -If I get Danny, Nicky & Co will follow!
Danny Scopes didn’t really want to go into management when he was offered the chance at Concord Rangers.
Brentwood Town: Runaway blues bring it home!
Brentwood Town’s title-winning squad may have initially wanted a party bus home from Norfolk, but boss Keith Rowland says it was fitting they clinched promotion at home.
Felixstowe & Walton United: Charlie Warren’s an angel for Stuart Broadley’s Seasiders
Felixstowe & Walton United boss Stuart Boardley reckons young star Charlie Warren can already lay claim to being the Seasiders’ best ever player – and it’s no surprise EFL scouts are watching.