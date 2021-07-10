Warrington Rylands Vase hero Elliott Nevitt is glad all rover after Tranmere move

FA VASE final hero Elliott Nevitt is determined to grab his dream EFL chance with Tranmere Rovers with both hands.

The 21-year-old came to prominence when he netted a hat-trick for Warrington Rylands in their thrilling 3-2 Vase final win against Binfield at Wembley in May.

League Two outfit Rovers have now won the race to sign him, handing Nevitt, right, a one-year deal.

“Scoring a hat-trick at Wembley was the best feeling ever – it was crazy,” he said. “I’ve played in Non-League for about five years now. I played for City of Liverpool, played for Warrington Rylands and before that I was in college.

“I’m so happy. I’ve wanted to be a pro all my life so now it’s just about working hard, getting as fit as the boys and doing what I can do.”

New boss Micky Mellon added: “Elliott deserves his opportunity. We have seen his guts, determination and he has trained well since he came in.”