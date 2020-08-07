Football Association stop Bury FC following fans into Non-League

Bury FC’s plan to follow in the footsteps of their fans and restart in Non-League is over after being rejected by the Football Association.
The FA issued a statement on Friday confirming the decision of the Alliance Leagues Committee not to accept the former League One club’s application to join the National League System for season 2020/21.
Founded in 1885, the the Shakers lost their place in thew EFL last season because of financial problems and the collapse of a last-ditch takeover bid.
Despite being on the brink of liquidation after their expulsion in last October when a possible takeover collapsed, the club still exist after winning a reprieve in February when a winding-up petition over an unpaid tax bill was dismissed.
While Bury AFC are getting ready to kick off in the NWCF:, Bury FC may have been hoping to fill the National League’s vacancy at Step 2 vacancy with National League South looking the most likely division to run a club short over season 2020/21.
The FA statement read: “The FA can confirm that Bury FC’s application to join the National League System [NLS] for the 2020/21 season has not been accepted by its Alliance Leagues Committee and this decision has now been ratified by The FA Council.
“Both the application and additional information provided on behalf of Bury FC, including at a virtual meeting between the Alliance Leagues Committee and the club, were considered thoroughly.
However, the Alliance Leagues Committee’s decision not to accept the application was based on several different factors, including in relation to the Club’s financial resources, ownership and insolvency status. This decision was not taken lightly as both The FA and its Alliance Leagues Committee recognise the history and standing of Bury FC.
“As a result, the Alliance Leagues Committee would welcome an application from the Club to join the NLS for the 2021/22 season and detailed guidance has been provided in relation to the various conditions that would be expected before one could be considered.
