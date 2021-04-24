Steve Hill: At last…the joke’s on you!

By Steve Hill

HILLY’S AWAY DAYS

WELL, that was a fun 48 hours, as football’s self-appointed elite tore themselves apart then came crawling back to the only people that really matter – the fans!

Pathetic. Watching the circus from the sidelines as a Non-League fan, you could almost feel smug, albeit tempered, by all but our top division being curtailed for the want of the kind of money these creatures could probably find down the back of their yachts.

WHO’S LAUGHING NOW? I was the only Chester City fan at school

As a ‘legacy fan’ of an unfashionable club like Chester, fina...