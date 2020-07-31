What’s in Sunday’s Non-League Paper?

A massive weekend of National League play-off action is just around the corner as the curtain finally falls on 2019-20 season.

Will it be Harrogate who make it into the Football League for the first time in their 106-year history or will Notts County, one of the League’s founding members, bounce back into the 72 at the first attempt?

Tasty clashes between Boston United and Altrincham in the North and Weymouth and Dartford in the South mean we’re in for a footballing feast this weekend – don’t miss Sunday’s NLP, packed with all the play-off content you could hope for as well as the usual news, in-depth features and opinion.

Action and reaction from the National League North and South promotion finals as Boston United take on Altrincham and Weymouth welcome Dartford

How Harrogate Town welcomed a special guest speaker in the build-up to the play-off campaign

Neal Ardley and Ben Turner talk Notts County ahead of their Wembley showdown with Harrogate

Adam Virgo's much anticipated National League Team of the Season – who makes his starting XI?

Dulwich Hamlet reflect on this week's big news that saw their future secured for the next 125 years

Jamie Vardy

When Team Bath took the National League System by storm

When Team Bath took the National League System by storm PLUS LOADS MORE!

