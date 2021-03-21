Ollie Watkins: From Weston-super-Mare to England

By Sean Cole

PREMIER CLASS: Ollie Watkins skips round Wolves’ Fabio Silva.

PICTURE: PA Images

AS a teenager, few thought that Ollie Watkins was destined for the Premier League. His rise through the divisions was measured and gradual, starting with an invaluable five month spell on loan at Weston-super-Mare, who he joined in December 2014.

Watkins had come through the ranks at Exeter City to make a handful of professional appearances. The Grecians were confident he could become a fixture in the first team, but there was little sense that he was heading to the very top. Now he’s earned h...