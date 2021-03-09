Fantasy Non-League Update – February 28, 2021

Welcome to the latest update of Fantasy Non-League 2020/21. Today’s update covers the eight-day period Sunday 21st February 2021 through to Sunday 28th February 2021. In this week’s update we name of February Manager of the Month Winners.

Well, we have now reached our fourth Manager of the Month award for the 2020/21 Season. This award is for the month of February 2021. In first place and the winner of £150 is TEGANS TERRIERS they finished the month with 879pts, they are currently 384th in the main FNL Table. In second place and for the second month in a row 107pts behind is WILDS WONDERS who picked up another £50 for their efforts, they are 320th in the main table. In third place and just missing out is CHARD WANDERERS who finished 116pts behind our winner, they are 129th in the main FNL table.

Finishing in bottom place and winning £50 is A NORWICH STONE (452nd in the main FNL table) who finished with -140pts. They finished just 15pts adrift from their nearest rival STEELMEN DRINK IRN BRU.

The February 2021 League Leaders bonuses go to the following teams. The first named club is the league leader and the second is the bottom club.

National League Premier – Torquay Utd/Dover Athletic.

National League North – Gloucester City/Blyth Spartans.

National League South – Dorking Wanderers/Welling Utd.

Northern Premier – Mickleover FC/Stafford Rangers.

Isthmian Premier – Worthing/Merstham.

Southern Premier Central – Coalville Town/Barwell.

Southern Premier South – Poole Town/Beaconsfield Town.

The Mixture – Cirencester Town/Wisbech Town.

Each month the best and worst teams in each of the leagues FNL points wise are awarded 25pts and -25pts. Listed below are those teams. Remember these points only count in the Manager of the Month calculations not the main season.

February 2021 Manager of the Month Monthly Bonuses.

National League Premier – Notts County/Wealdstone.

National League North – Hereford/Southport & York City.

National League South – Oxford City/Havant & Waterlooville.

Northern Premier – No Games/No Games.

Isthmian Premier – Hornchurch/No Games.

Southern Premier Central – No Games/Peterborough Sports.

Southern Premier South – No Games/No Games.

The Mixture – No Games/No Games.

Top 5 teams over the last seven days. (Numbers in the brackets are the FNL Main Table positions).

1. Gaswork Ender Bob [S] 382pts (85th)

2. Covid Buster Dynamo [S] 370pts (20th)

3. Wandering No More [S] 368pts (11th)

4. FC Minty’s XI 361pts (16th)

5. WFC Travel Club [S] 352pts (28th)

Bottom Compo & Nora [S] -274pts (864th)

Top Team in each of the leagues are

Vanarama National League – Torquay United 552pts

Vanarama National North – Gloucester City 363pts

Vanarama National South – Oxford City 418pts

Northern Premier – Mickleover FC 280pts

Isthmian Premier – Hornchurch 298pts

Southern Premier Central – Coalville Town 271pts

Southern Premier South – Poole Town 290pts

The Mixture – Cirencester Town 333pts

Top Team over the last eight days is Notts County (National League) & Hornchurch (Isthmian League) both with 47pts.

Fantasy Non-League Helpdesk – fnl07544@btinternet.com Phone Number – 07909993854

