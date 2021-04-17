Mark Ives: By working together we can learn and move forward

By Matt Badcock

PLAYING ON: Step 1 will be the only level of Non-League to complete this season

PICTURE: Garry Griffiths

MARK IVES vows to work closely with all clubs to unite the National League members again after his appointment as permanent General Manager was confirmed.

Ives initially joined on an interim basis in January following the mid-season departure of chief executive Michael Tattersall.

It has been a bruising 12 months for the whole of Non-League football since the Covid-19 pandemic with Step 1 of the Pyramid the only division set to complete a full season, albeit behind clos...