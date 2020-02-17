NL Full Time: Storming debate and one you can actually enjoy!

The NL Full Time podcast is out and talking Storm Dennis, Kristian Dennis and not needing snooker star Dennis Taylor’s famous glasses to spot Liam Hogan’s dream debut at Stockport County!

He bagged the winner in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Bromley and after hearing from Raven’s boss Neil Smith, NL Full Time’s Chris Pratt caught up with ex-Salford skipper Hogan.

Kidderminster were one of only four teams to play in National League North after Storm Dennis decimated the fixture list and new Harriers caretaker manager Russ Penn also sat down with the NL Full Time team after earning a point at Gateshead.

National League South almost proved Dennis-proof with only two fixtures lost out to the elements so there was no shortage of action for Luke Edwards and Rob Worrall to debate, not least Slough and Havant and Waterlooville drawing their second versus third battle and Weymouth coming from behind to win at Hampton and Richmond.

The team running NL Full Time returned in September this season with their usual smorgasbord of National League chat and interviews smattered with titbits and news.

The podcast was originally launched in January 2017 by The Non-League Paper’s Stockport County writer Pratt and Brandon Smith to provide a Final Score-type show on Saturday evenings.

It later morphed into its current format, a Sunday podcast focusing on the big news and stories around National League’s three divisions.

Smith, a student who followed Bognor Regis Town, now commentates on FIFA X Box and PlayStation tournaments all over the world.

As well as Pratt, five other journalists and Non-League broadcasters contribute to the show – Serena Orsi-Dadamo, BBC Surrey’s Aldershot commentator Worrall, AFC Telford’s media man Rob Worton, Hyde United scribe Edwards and snapper and Met Police supporter Thom Lang.

Entitled ‘Hogan’s heroics’ and available on Audioboom, iTunes or Spotify, click here to listen to the latest hour long show.

Every episode of NL Full Time is available to download with the most listened to shows topping the archive.

