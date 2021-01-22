National League North and South season suspended for two weeks

The National League North and South season has been suspended for two weeks from immediate effect following a meeting of league officials on Friday morning.

The decision came following a plea of 12 united National League North clubs, plus a wave of individual requests, to call an immediate halt to the 2020-21 campaign amidst an increase in Covid cases nationwide and a row over funding.

Concord Rangers led the calls by refusing to fulfil fixtures until further clarity was received on the government’s £11m rescue package being distributed as a loan instead of a grant, as originally believed.

In response to the decision, Beachboys chairman Ant Smith tweeted: “Common sense has prevailed.”

A National League statement read: “Following the review of the feedback from Clubs in connection to the recent Clubs meeting, a Board meeting this morning decided to halt the participation in the North/South Divisions for a two-week period, effective immediately.

“As a result, tomorrow’s games are formally postponed.”