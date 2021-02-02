Dean Brennan steps down as manager of Wealdstone

Dean Brennan has stepped down as manager of Wealdstone.

The former Hemel Hempstead Town, Billericay Town and Kingstonian boss turned down an approach from Barnet earlier this season.

Brennan helped the Stones to the National League South title last season and enjoyed a storming start to this campaign before their early form tailed off.

Before tonight’s shock announcement, the Stones lie 18th in the table, six points clear of the relegation zone.

A club statement read: “The club wishes to share that as of this evening, Dean Brennan has left his position of first-team manager at the club.

Stuart Maynard will take charge of the side for the FA Trophy game at Darlington on Saturday.

We wish to place on record our thanks for everything Dean has achieved in his time at the club and wish him every success in the future.

A fuller statement will be released in due course.