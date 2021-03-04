Who are the 20 Greatest Women Footballers of All Time?

Football is a sport loved by both men and women alike. Read on to know about 20 greatest female footballers of all time.

1. Marta

Marta may be the most capable ladies’ football player ever, however regardless of being named FIFA World Player of the Year for a very long time; she presently can’t seem to win a significant worldwide title with Brazil. However, she is straightforwardly what could be compared to Pele in Brazil.

2. Mia Hamm

Regardless of the way that she has resigned since 2004, Mia continues being an important part of the game for football fans. Hamm was apparently the first poster lady for football during the 1990s.

3. Michelle Akers

Akers had a mind boggling record for the United States team. She was regarded as co-player of the century with Sun, yet the best honors may have come from the partners and mentors who prepared with her for quite a long time.

4. Birgit Prinz

Prinz is viewed as presumably the best female European footballer ever. She was known as quite possibly the most dependable and clinical players around, playing worldwide football for longer than 10 years.

5. Christine Sinclair

Sinclair is at present the United States ladies’ team captain and perhaps the most experienced players on the planet at the top level. She is viewed as the best footballer to come from Canada.

6. Abby Wambach

With an astounding record of 237 matches and 184 goals in her profession, Abby is quite possibly the most praised footballer at any point because of her performance.

7. Sun Wen

During China’s splendid time of soccer, Sun Wen is an outstanding one. She is perhaps the best footballer ever due to her tremendous awards and accomplishments. As the champ of the Golden Ball and the Golden Boot in 1999, Sun Wen was the top player similarly as the top scorer of the competition.

8. Homare Sawa

Sawa is quite possibly the most unmistakable playmaking midfielder. A wonder in the focal point of the recreation center, Sawa made her senior club debut at 12 years old and acquired her first worldwide cap for Japan only three years after the fact.

9. Kelly Smith

Kelly Smith is maybe the best player to have risen up out of England to date, however being disappointed with the degree of expert football in her nation of origin she played for a long time in the United States.

10. Nadine Angerer

Angerer is the best female goalkeeper ever, and the solitary goalkeeper to have been named as FIFA World Player.

11. Formiga

Formiga is well known both club and worldwide level, a steady and noteworthy presence in midfield for the Brazilian public group with near 100 covers in her possession. Also she has shown up in each Olympics ladies’ football competition since its first version in 1996.

12. Kerstin Garefrekes

Garefrekes exhibited the ability to hit the rear of the net consistently, as proven by her top-scorer grant in the Bundesliga for 2004. She was directly in a tough situation as ladies’ football rose in unmistakable quality with every World Cup and Olympic competition.

13. Hege Riise

The best player of Norway, the talented player started by playing soccer with boys’ teams before joining a girls’ side at age 14.

14. Kristine Lilly

Kristine is the most capped player in history. She sometimes gets disregarded on the rundown of ever extraordinary American players, however there’s no denying her place as the game’s Iron Lady.

15. Cristiane

In spite of having played effectively in any semblance of the United States, Germany and Sweden, just as in her local Brazil, Cristiane has amassed just three significant titles up until now. In 2007 she got a runners-up medal at the World Cup following a 2-0 defeat to Germany.

16. Renate Lingor

The player retired from both club and international football in 2008. Lingor with her talent had won 5 national titles, 2 UEFA Cups, 3 World Cups and a pair of Olympic bronze medals.

17. Megan Rapinoe

Rapinoe has made positive headlines both on and off the pitch for her game as well as her personality. She used her fame to take a stand in opposition to the issues of the world and hoped to rouse the voiceless.

18. Joy Fawcett

Fawcett will be recognized as a strong central defender. She was the first US international to give birth and even after she returned to the game, it never affected her performance. However, she never got the limelight and fame that she deserved.

19. Lotta Schelin

Lotta is one of Europe’s top talents. She has received awards in France including the top scorer award and the association’s best player, while additionally being assigned to FIFA’s team of the year.

20. Lily Parr

Before ladies’ worldwide soccer took a traction, Lily Parr was a genuine pioneer. Women were restricted from playing soccer on subsidiary grounds in 1921, however that didn’t prevent her groups from raising a huge number of pounds for a noble cause.