Premier League fan’s guide to supporting your local non-league club

The recent proposal to form a new European Super League (ESL) left many fans disgusted by the continued greed emanating from the owners of football’s biggest clubs.

The so-called ‘Big Six’ in the Premier League were unsurprisingly involved, although all of them quickly backtracked following a massive backlash from their supporters and across football.

Despite this, many fans feel completely disenfranchised by clubs that have completely forgotten their roots, and they may well turn their backs on them in the future and look into what it’s like to support a non-league club.

With that in mind, we take a look at where fans of the ‘Big Six’ could turn to at non-league level if they are looking for a proper football club to follow from next season.

Manchester United – Altrincham

With Salford City now out of the equation, Altrincham leap off the page as a non-league club that Manchester United fans could throw their weight behind.

The Robins have a long history of causing FA Cup shocks, and famously reached the third round of the competition in four consecutive seasons between 1978/79 and 1981/82.

Currently plying their trade in the National League, the club’s rich history at non-league level makes them well worthy of support from United fans.

Manchester City – Witton Albion

If the Abu Dhabi funded City juggernaut has left you feeling cold, there are plenty of other options to choose from at non-league level.

Stockport County are an obvious choice, although they are currently firmly in the running to win promotion back to the Football League.

On that basis, 1992 FA Trophy finalists Witton Albion are an excellent alternative, with the club one of the stronger outfits in the Northern Premier League.

Liverpool – Southport

While it may have been amusing to pick a team from Asia given that most of their fans live there, we’ve decided to play things with a straight bat and go with Southport.

The club currently play in National League North alongside the likes of Chester FC, AFC Fylde, York City and Bradford (Park Avenue).

As the town of Southport is also far more appealing than Liverpool, switching to the seaside club makes perfect sense for Reds supporters.

Chelsea – Tooting & Mitcham United

Many Chelsea fans made their feelings known about the ESL, although the protests felt a little ironic given their love for owner Roman Abramovich’s vast wealth.

However, if Blues supporters do feel strongly that that the club has finally sold its soul to the devil, Tooting & Mitcham United are a viable alternative.

The club sprang to prominence with some famous FA Cup runs during the 1970s, and are now in the South Central Division of the Isthmian League.

Tottenham Hotspur – Barnet

Given Tottenham’s lack of silverware in recent years, many fans would probably be happy to ditch the underperforming club and head for pastures new.

With nearby Leyton Orient regaining their league status in 2019, Barnet are perhaps the next best alternative – although the word ‘best’ may not be appropriate in this instance.

The Bees are currently rooted to the bottom of the National League and need all the support they can muster.

Arsenal – Enfield Town

Arsenal are a bigger mess than Spurs at the moment, with the club’s owners repeatedly failing to invest sufficient resources into the playing squad.

Much like Spurs, quite what made them think they belonged in a league with the word ‘super’ in the title is anyone’s guess, and it is little wonder that their fans are miffed right now.

Thankfully, Isthmian League side Enfield Town provide a handy local alternative, with the club one of the better sides in the Premier Division.