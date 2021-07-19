How to Use Bet 10 get 30 Offers on Non-League Teams

Sunday league football fanatics can spice their football experience by putting wagers on their favourite local English teams. Most bookies often shy away from listing non-league football teams on their betting markets for many reasons, such as a lack of interest from punters.

However, some still take the risk and list local teams on their betting sites in the UK. That’s not all; these betting markets are often coupled with tantalizing betting offers such as bet 10 get 30 bonuses to woo customers. Such offers don’t usually come easily, and when they do, you should be ready to make the most out of them.

Read on to find how you can wager your non-League team using your bet 10 get 30 offer from your bookmaker.

What is bet 10 get 30 offer?

The bet 10 get 30 offer means that punters get rewarded with £30 worth of free bets if they spend £10. Simple as that! However, this bonus comes with different conditions that vary with betting sites, and punters should make an effort to understand the T&Cs before using their prize.

Where can you get bet 10 get 30 offers on non- League teams?

Several bookmakers offer bet 10 get 30 bonuses in the UK and have sparingly varying conditions. Here is a sneak peek into popular brands although you can find out in-depth reviews on safebettingsites.com.

Sportnation bet 10 get 30 in free bets

Sportnation isn’t a new name in the UK’s gambling industry. Argyll Entertainment owns and operates the brand and offers a wide range of sport betting options and an online casino. The bookmaker has an excellent reward program, and many weekly promotions, including the bet 10 get 30 offer.

An exciting aspect of SportsNation’s bet 10 gets 30 offer is that it can be used on various betting markets and is independent of any payment methods. This, coupled with an excellent support team, makes it’s a dream bookmaker for any punter.

William Hill bet 10 get 30 in free bets

William Hill is another reputable brand in the industry. It is renowned for its diverse rewards program, including the bet £10 Get £30 in free bets, which is available only to new sign-ups.

The newbies must register and make an initial deposit through the mobile app to qualify for the bonus. The bookmaker has its minimum stake at £10 and can only be rewarded with £30 worth of free bets if the bet wins.

The offer carries a 30 day expiry period, a minimum of ½ odds, and is only available to British clients.

Betfred bet 10 get 30 offer for non-League games.

Betfred has one of the most transparent reward programs, thanks to its straightforward policies. The Bet 10 get 30 offer is available for selected matches, including a few non- League games; unfortunately, the bookmaker is yet to add a comprehensive list of non-League teams on their betting markets.

The betting site offers the reward in 2X £15 free bet instalments after new players fund their account and use more than £10 on their first bet. Yes, the offer is only available to new punters and is a one-time offer valid for 10 days.

Betfred has a wide selection of betting markets and an array of categories of bonuses for veteran punters. Their betting site is responsive and can be easily accessed through the mobile app. It also has impressive features such as in-Play and Livestream services.

Standard terms and conditions for bet 10 get 30 offers

Fortunately, most bookmakers stick to the common terms and conditions on their bonus offers, including the bet 10 get 30 offer. Here is what you might expect from the bookmakers above;

Offers have an expiry period: Bet 10 gets 30 offers to have an expiry period on all betting sites. However, the period varies on different betting sites. William Hill’s offer is valid for 30 days, Betfred 10 days, while Sport nation’s offer is valid for seven days. The offer is activated as soon as you make the initial deposit, and the sooner you use it, the better. Maximum cap on winnings: Here is another catch on using bet 10 get 30 offer. Punters can only stake on bets that accumulate to less than £250 in winnings. This is the standard for all betting sites mentioned above. The offer comes as free bets: Don’t expect your bookmaker to deposit £30 into your account wallet after using £10+. The offer comes as free bet instalments of 2X £15 or 3x £10. Additionally, these free bets are valid on specific markets only; hence you should clearly understand your bookmaker’s terms and conditions before activating your offer. Minimum bets: This is a no-brainer! You have to bet at least £10 on the Euros, EPL, Championships or any other supported sport for you to qualify for the offer. However, the offer yield remains £30 in free bets even if you use more than £10 on your stakes, and the offer size doesn’t increase with your bet size. Location limits: William Hill’s bet 10 get 30 offer is only available to punters residing in Britain. If you are a Brit abroad, you will not be eligible for the offer. Betfred’s offer is only valid for UK and NI customers who use the promo code ‘SPORTS60’, while Sport nation only offers UK clients after their first deposit.

How can you claim the bet 10 get 30 offer?

Firstly, you need to select your preferred bookmaker, in this case, Betfred, William Hill, or Sport nation. Once you have decided on a bookmaker, head to their website and create an account by following prompts on their home page. You will be required to provide personal details and verify your email address before you can use your account.

After verification, you can set up a payment method and proceed to make your initial deposit. Remember, the bet 10 get 30 offer requires you to use at least £10; hence you must deposit at least £10 as your initial deposit.

Once that is done, check out available non-League football betting markets tied to the offer and make sure you meet other requirements such as minimum odds and maximum output.

Parting shot

The bet 10 get 30 is one of the best welcome bonuses available on multiple betting sites in the UK. New punters can use it to set up the right footing in the industry.