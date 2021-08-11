Everything You Need to Know About Signing Up With an Online Casino

The casino industry in the UK is worth an estimated £15 billion a year in revenues, and it’s not your ill-informed weekly accumulators that are making up the lion’s share of those figures.

The industry is indebted to the growth of the remote sector and in particular the success and popularity of online casinos.

If you love a flutter on a weekend but keep finding no value in those Bromley, Chesterfield, Stockport trebles then it might be time to consider signing up to an Online Casino site.

If that’s the case, we’ve got you covered with our ultimate guide of how to make the most of your online casino experience. Read on to find out how to find the best supplier, how to maximise your profits and how to make sure you always have fun.

First Things First: Finding Value

If you type the words ‘Online Casino’ into Google right now, you will be greeted with 529 million hits from all across the internet. Now, that isn’t to say that there are just over half a billion online casino websites on the internet – that would be insane – what it does show though, is that there’s a glut of choice out there.

How then, with so many different providers to choose from, do you go about finding a safe, trusted online casino site with great offers that suits your budget and playing style? Much the same way that you would find the best quote for your car insurance – you use a comparison site.

Just like car insurance comparison sites, there are plenty of online casino comparison sites to choose from. Have a look at as many as you like, but once you settle with one, use it’s tools to find an online casino to suit you.

Things that you want to search out for and place value in are:

Safety: How seriously does the company take the safety of not only your money, but your sensitive personal data?

How seriously does the company take the safety of not only your money, but your sensitive personal data? Offers: The online casino market is incredibly saturated at present so your custom is incredibly valuable so don’t sell yourself short, look for a provider with good, solid cash offers.

The online casino market is incredibly saturated at present so your custom is incredibly valuable so don’t sell yourself short, look for a provider with good, solid cash offers. Range: Online casinos can get boring after a while, choose a supplier with a huge selection of games to keep your interest piqued.

Now that you know some of the key things to look for from your new provider, it’s time to move on to the exciting stuff… Winning money!

How Much Can I Win iGaming Online?

There’s something you need to get into your head before you start casino gaming online, or even just start iGaming in general – you will not ALWAYS win. In fact, you won’t even win that regularly and you might end up losing more money than you put in.

That shouldn’t put you off though as after all, you’re a football fan. On the 1st of August every year you look at the league table, analyse your team’s signings and think to yourself, “maybe, just maybe it could be our year”.

Invariably it isn’t, but that perennial disappointment is what makes the highs so very high and memorable. The Wembley promotion party wouldn’t feel as good if you hadn’t suffered through that drab night at home to Yeovil or been there when your club stood on the brink of extinction.

It is exactly the same when it comes to casinos, your big wins will be so few and far between that they begin to take on enormous meaning. They become memorable moments etched into your memory, filled with ecstasy and excitement.

When your number comes up on the roulette wheel it means more because of all the times it has landed just one number up or bounced out of your pocket and into another. So the question shouldn’t be ‘how much can I win iGaming online’? It should be, ‘how can I maximise my enjoyment iGaming online’?

The answer to that is to set yourself budgets and make your online casino experience a sensible, structured activity. Play once a week, maybe when you come back drenched from a drab 0-0 and limit yourself to spending the price of your ticket and travel to the game.

That way, when your luck comes in and you scoop a huge prize, it will give you the same feeling as a 94th minute winner in the Playoff Final.

But Seriously, How Much Can I Win iGaming Online?

Okay if you’re not a purist and just want to make as much money as possible from iGaming online, here’s what you need to do…

Research

Every online casino game has a unique house edge which represents, on average how much of an advantage the house has over you in certain games. Find a game with a low house edge and then research strategies to further reduce that edge.

Practice

There are hundreds, if not thousands of websites where you can play casino games for free without ever having to spend a penny. Before you enact your new strategy for real money, practice on a free site to perfect your plan.

Shop Around

It’s not fair and it’s not right, but online casino companies just like every other commercial enterprise reserve their best offers for brand new customers. If you want to make serious cash iGaming online don’t be afraid to shop around and take advantage of new customer offers with other providers.

Set Budgets

If you don’t set a budget you’ll find yourself haemorrhaging money very quickly as you start chasing your losses and promising yourself just ‘one more game’. Set a budget and stick to it, this way you’ll mitigate your losses and keep your iGaming in check.

Have Fun

Finally, as cheesy as it sounds, make sure you’re having fun. If you’re not, perhaps it’s time to log off and get back to reading the latest transfer news on your team’s forum.