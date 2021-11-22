Types of soccer betting markets available at crypto sportsbooks

Sporting events involving cryptocurrency wagering have been talked about for a few years now, and while the results have been mixed, one sector where it has done particularly well is the casino industry. Cryptocurrency betting is a business you may not have heard of, but it is a massive industry. Cryptocurrency is a global, digital currency, that eliminates many of the difficulties that many gamblers face when attempting to place bets in different parts of the world, including the United States.

Despite the fact that there are a plethora of crypto bookmakers available today, there is no guarantee that all of them are trustworthy. Due to the fact that cryptocurrencies are now the major means of payment, it is even more important to find a betting company that allows you to deposit and withdraw cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum through their channels of operation. Here are some of the best types of soccer betting markets available in crypto sportsbooks;

Double Chance

You bet on two of the three possible outcomes in a double chance bet: Team A wins, Team B wins, or the match ends in a tie.

You can choose between Team A winning or drawing, Team B winning or drawing, or either Team A or Team B winning. Based on the original three-way moneyline odds, each of these picks will payout differently. Because you’ve chosen two of the match’s three possible endings, you’ve increased your chances of winning. With a bigger chance of winning, however, comes significantly lower odds and returns.

Three-Way Moneyline

A three-way moneyline divides the possible outcomes into three categories: Team A wins, Team B wins, or the game is tied (tie). Simply choose the scenario you believe is most likely or has the best odds, and that’s all there is to it. This is true for regular-season match wagering.

Draw No Bet

Draw no bet is a two-way moneyline that excludes the option of betting on a tie. You bet on a single team to win the match in a draw no bet wager. You win if your team wins the game. Your wager will be graded as a push or void if the two teams tie, and your money will be returned. Naturally, if your team loses, your wager will be considered a loss.

This type of wager makes sense if you are fairly confident that your team will win but believe the game will be tight. A draw no bet gives you the added assurance of getting your money back if the match ends in a tie. A draw no bet wager will have shorter odds than a three-way moneyline wager, but not as much as a double chance wager.

Over/Under Goals Market

As with an over/under bet in other sports, you just guess whether the total number of goals scored by both teams in the match will be more or less than the total specified by the bookmaker. Over/under totals of 2.5 goals will be used in the majority of soccer matches. As a result, an overbet requires at least three combined goals in the match, but an under bet requires only two or fewer combined goals in the match. Some bookmakers offer alternative goal lines that are formatted in the same way as Asian handicap game lines. These are known as alternative goal lines.

A total of more than 2.25 goals would result in half of your wager being on more than 2 goals and the other half being on more than 2.5 goals. Suppose the total came in at 2, and you were to lose half of your bet. If the game ends with three or more goals, you would be the winner of both bets.

You might instead bet on a total of less than 2.75 goals if you like. One-half of your bet would be placed on under 2.5 goals option, while the other half would be placed on under 3 goals. If the game is decided by three goals, you will lose half of your under 2.5 wager and will receive the other half of your under 3 bets as a refund.

Asian Handicap

Consider an Asian handicap bet to be similar to a point spread in a National Football League (NFL) game. You’re assigning a handicap to either Team A or Team B. A handful of goals in either team’s favor may usually be changed.

At any of the crypto sportsbooks in 2021, you’ll most certainly come across a variety of Asian handicap betting possibilities. You can also wager on an Asian handicap of ‘0,’ which is the same as a no-bet wager on a draw. In order for your wager to be considered a winner, your team must win the game. If the game ends in a tie, your stake will be reimbursed. What is the significance of handicaps like -0.25 or +0.75? Because soccer is a low-scoring game, these handicaps allow for half-wins and half-losses.

Half-Time/Full-Time Result

You bet on the projected result at both half-time and full-time of the contest with this bet. Essentially, you’re splitting the game down into two mini-games and selecting the outcome at the end of each half. In order to win your bet, you’ll need both of those picks to be correct.

You may have a preference for one team to win the match, but believe it will be tight at first. For example, you could choose “Draw – Team A.” Perhaps you prefer the favorite in a game, but the odds are too short for you. You’ll get somewhat better odds if you bet that team to be ahead at halftime and full-time, but you’ll need them to start strong and keep their lead.

Both Teams to Score

It’s as straightforward as it sounds to place a wager on both teams scoring. If you place a wager on this market, you must bet on each team scoring at least one goal during the match in question. Your wager is not affected by the overall number of goals scored by either team, as long as both teams score at least once in the match.