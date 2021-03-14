Fans Forum: Trams have gotten me back on track

FANS’ FORUM

AS a football fan for as long as I can remember, I always enjoyed watching professional football. Sadly, the last few years, it became a chore.

Fifty pounds plus for a ticket, £7 for a burger, £6 for a beer, it all makes for an extremely expensive day out.

The sanitised atmosphere, introduction of VAR and constant fixture changes all took their toll and for the first time in ten years I decided not to renew my season ticket.

A fri...