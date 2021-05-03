Non-League Finals Day 2019/20: FIRST-HALF REPORT – Buildbase FA Vase – Consett AFC 2 Hebburn Town 2

HALF-TIME:

Consett AFC 2

Alshabeeb 18, Pearson 42

Hebburn Town 2

Purewall 19, Richardson 44

Hebburn Town have pulled level twice at Wembley in a classic half of FA Vase final action.

Straight from kick-off Consett launched an attack and the entertainment didn’t stopped.

It was a frantic start with Hebburn’s Graeme Armstrong shooting over before Darren Holden followed suit for Consett.

Hebburn had been on the back foot until Michael McKeown saw his drive saved by the legs of keeper Kyle Hayes and when the ball was recycled, Michael Richardson’s curler came off the crossbar.

And within 60 seconds Consett led as Matthew Cornish found room in midfield and played in Ali Alshabeeb, who rounded goalkeeper Mark Foden and did brilliantly to turn the ball in from a tight angle.

But Hebburn responded immediately as McKeown played a superb pass to set Amar Purewall through on goal and he finished past Hayes with his twin brother Amar unable to arrive in time to make the block.

The pace of the game was only quelled when Jake Orrell was stretchered off following a clash of heads and Nicholas Allen replaced him.

Consett’s Ali Alshabeeb scores the opener in the Buildbase FA Vase 2019/20 final. Picture: Alamy

Consett’s Calvin Smith went close with an effort outside of the area before right-back Jermaine Metz put in a great cross for Dale Pearson to calmly slot in and give the Steelmen the lead again.

Yet it only lasted for two minutes this time as Hebburn centre-back Louis Storey got forward and had a shot saved by Hayles, but Storey put the ball back into the area and Richardson swept in.

Consett had the chance to lead once more in injury time when Calvin Smith volleyed over from inside the area.

Amar Purewal scores to make it 1-1 despite the close attention of his brother Arjun. Picture: Garry Griffiths | ThreeFiveThree Photography

CONSETT: (3-4-3): Hayes; Smith, Wilkinson, Purewal; Metz, Orrell (Allen 29), Slocombe, Holden; Alshabeeb, Pearson, Cornish.

Subs not used: Wilson (GK), Carr, Marriott, Jacab, Russell, Lawson

HEBBURN: (4-4-2): Foden; Groves, Carson, Storey, Lough; Potter, Spence, McKeown, Purewal; Richardson, Armstrong.

Subs not used: Hunter (GK), Martin, Donaghy, Taylor, Hudson, Mullen, Eleftheriadis

STATS:

Shots on: 2/4

Shots off: 4/3

Corners: 0/0

Offsides: 0/1

Fouls conceded: 2/6

Yellow: 0/0

Red: 0/0