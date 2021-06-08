JE3 Foundation marks two year anniversary of Justin Edinburgh’s passing

The Justin Edinburgh 3 Foundation has today unveiled a new website and donated three life-saving defibrillators in honour of Justin Edinburgh.

The update comes on the anniversary of the passing of the charismatic footballer and manager who tragically died from cardiac arrest on this day two years ago.

The JE3 Foundation, which was founded just weeks after the shocking events of June 8th, has already donated 9 defibrillators in less than 12 months, including today’s donations to Southend United Football Cub, AFC Rushden & Diamonds, and Mavericks RFC.

The all new je3foundation.com — launched today as the go-to destination for supporters to learn about Justin’s story and meaningfully engage with JE3 — covers the Charity’s commitment to defibrillator donations moving forward, in addition to delivering wide-scale CPR training, and fighting for Justin’s Law; a legislative change mandating the installation of Automated External Defibrillators in all health and sports facilities in the U.K.

Above all, today is about lovingly remembering the impact that Justin had on the game and people. Charlie Edinburgh, Foundation CEO and Justin’s son, said: “The shock never fully retreats. But, in the deepest moments of grief, it’s the stories of individuals, whose lives were touched by him, that inspire us into action so that we can continue his legacy.

“Dad lived in the moment and looked to the future with unwavering optimism. This informed our decision to launch our new website and donate defibrillators today — we wanted to commemorate this specific day, remember the man, whilst also bringing supporters into this next phase of the Foundation’s work.”