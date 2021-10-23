MYLES IS READY TO STEP UP

CONCORD Rangers are facing a battle to hold onto talented loanee goalkeeper Myles Roberts.The 20-year-old has made over 100 Non-League appearances for the likes of Tonbridge Angels, Wingate & Finchley and Wealdstone while on loan from Premier League Watford.But after a solid start to the National League South season, Roberts is deemed by the Hornets to be almost ready to make the leap into professional football.A number of EFL clubs such as Birmingham City, Portsmouth, Nottingham Forest and Charlton Athletic are monitoring the situation.

