HAMLET ACE SEES WORK RECOGNISED

By Hugo Greenhalgh

ROLE MODEL: Dulwich Hamlet striker Danny MillsPICTURE: AlamyDulwich Hamlet striker Danny Mills has been named on the 2021 Football Black List.The annual initiative, founded in 2008 by sports journalists Leon Mann and Rodney Hinds, was created to help shine a light on the pioneering and inspirational work being done across the industry by black professionals.The names in the seven categories are decided by a panel of experts with representatives from the Premier League, Professional Footballers’ Association, League Managers’ Association, EFL and ant...