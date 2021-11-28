Chester axe hurts but we will be back – Johnson

By Matt Badcock
END OF AN ERA: Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley left their role at joint managers at Chester this week
PICTURE: Alamy
ANTHONY JOHNSON feels deep down he and Bernard Morley were still the best men for the Chester job – but says there is no bitterness after time was called on their Blues reign.
The pair left the club following Tuesday night’s 1-0 defeat to Guiseley that leaves them 15th in the National League table, and six points off the play-off places.
It’s been a tough season with a Covid outbreak delaying their start and even hospitalising boss Johnson.
The 39-year-o...
