Gloucester City bring in George Foster as experienced number two

Top scout and former Swansea, Stoke and Wolves star George Foster is the new number two at National League North Gloucester City.

The vastly experienced former player, manager and top-flight scout was unveiled as assistant manager to new Tigers boss James Rowe on Friday in time for this weekend’s league outing at Alfreton Town.

Rowe has been looking to bring in a number two since his appointment last month after the departures of former Tigers boss Mike Cook, his assistant Andy Hoskins and first team coach Marc McGregor.

The 63-year-old, who’s initially joined until the end of the season and worked as a European scout for Swansea City when they were in the Premier League, was welcomed on board in a club statement recounting his great experience in the game.

Assistant Manager Appointment. Gloucester City are pleased to announce the clubs new assistant manager George Foster. Read more? https://t.co/Rb7HsjFXyQ — Gloucester City AFC (@GCAFCofficial) December 13, 2019

Hailing the former defender’s arrival as bringing a “wealth of player talent identification and recruitment experience”, the statement read: “Gloucester City is pleased to announce that George Foster has been appointed as the club’s new assistant manager to James Rowe.

“George, who originally hails from Plymouth, is vastly experienced within football at the highest levels having had a distinguished playing career at Plymouth Argyle, Derby County and Mansfield Town, amassing over 600 career appearances at those clubs alone.

“He was player-manager at Mansfield Town for four years, overseeing a promotion in 1992, before moving to Telford United where he was first team manager for a further two years in the GM Vauxhall Conference. He then moved into professional scouting.

“Foster was appointed chief scout at Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2001, before moving to Coventry City as their chief scout. He was then appointed Stoke City Academy director by then Potters manager Tony Pulis in 2007.

“This was followed with further chief scout spells at Hull City and then Port Vale. He left Vale Park to become European scout for then Premier League side Swansea City.

“George brings to the club a wealth of player talent identification and recruitment experience and joins initially until the end of this campaign.”

Image courtesy of gloucestercityafc.com

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Gloucester City, Gloucester City AFC, National League North