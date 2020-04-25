Rock-bottom Bradford Park Avenue won’t go down without a fight

Bradford Park Avenue are considering legal action if they are threatened with relegation from National League North because of the coronavirus crisis.

Avenue were rock bottom when the season was suspended in March before being abandoned on Wednesday after clubs were polled on whether to kick off again during the public health crisis.

With the promotion and relegation now ‘under careful consideration’ by the National League, the club’s director of football Martin Knight told the Bradford Telegraph & Argus on Saturday that they won’t go down with a fight.

Northern Premier League leaders South Shields have already said they will go to the courts over the Football Association’s decision to suspend relegation and promotion below Step 2 and Knight insists one up and one down would be unfair and contested.

“Tiers three to seven have already been voided so we can’t be relegated,” he told the Telegraph & Argus website on Saturday as the government confirmed it was in talks with the Premier League about how to play the final games of their campaign behind closed doors for a television audience only.

“South Shields are contesting but if they said they are going to relegate us, there would be a legal challenge from us. We are planning for National League North next year.”

Avenue are still set to have a new 3G pitch installed this summer for the start of next season and Knight believes the new surface will be a welcome boost for manager Mark Bower’s recruitment drive when the public health crisis is over.

The 50-year-old, who was appointed director of football operations earlier in April, added: “If you have got a player like Nicky Clee, one of the most technically gifted in this league, it doesn’t help when the ball is bouncing off a divot and smacking him in the shin.

“If you know you are going to have a good playing surface, it changes the type of football that Mark might try and play. He knows he is going to have a good surface, therefore his recruitment might change as he might be able to look for a more technical player.”

