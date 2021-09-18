Sutton Common Rovers 2-2 Jersey Bulls: Kyle takes it to the Island

By DAVID RICHARDSON

SUTTON COMMON R 2

Dacres-Smith 42, Henry 66

JERSEY BULLS 2

Campbell 36, Soloman 40

JERSEY Bulls are still dreaming in the FA Cup but squandered a two-goal lead as spirited Sutton Common Rovers fought back.

The Step 5 channel islanders are expecting another four-figure crowd for the big midweek replay in what is their debut cup campaign.

They could well have booked their place in the next round after Luke Campbell and Sol Soloman bagged a quick double before Sutton’s Ryan Dacres-Smith crucially pulled one back before the break.

