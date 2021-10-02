Aylesbury United 0-1 Ebbsfleet United: Kieran’s debut delight for Fleet

By Ben Kosky

AYLESBURY UNITED 0

EBBSFLEET UNITED 1

Monlouis 52

JUMP START: Kieran Monlouis celebrates as he puts Ebbsfleet into the next round

PICTURE: Gary House

AYLESBURY: (4-4-2): Davis, Jones, Bewley, Wood, Jenkins, Hogg (French 72), Hercules, Riddick, Deacon, Jellis (Rudd 75), Anthonio-Forde (Seaton 67). Subs not used: McRohan, Stobbs, O’Connor, Weatherill.

EBBSFLEET: (4-4-2): Haigh, Adebayo-Rowling (Wood 77), Kahraman, Krasniqi (Egan 45), Bingham, L Martin Monlouis 45), Cundle, Romain, Solly, Chapman, Finney. Subs not used: Gould, J Martin, Poleon, Paxman.

CLOSE: A late chance f...