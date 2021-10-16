Curzon Ashton 0-4 Chesterfield: Rowe rings the changes as Spireites march on

By Alex Thrower

CURZON ASHTON 0

CHESTERFIELD 4

King 18, Tyson 39, Mandeville 75, Payne 85 (pen)

CHESTERFIELD boss James Rowe hailed his side’s ‘near-perfect’ performance as the National League club thrashed Curzon Ashton.

Goals from Jeff King, Nathan Tyson, Liam Mandeville and Stefan Payne put the Spireites into the draw for the first round for the first time in three years.

Rowe was quick to praise his players on a professional performance against in-form opposition.

“We’ve come here against a good side, scored four and kept a clean sheet. You can’t ask for much more, it was pretty muc...