FA Cup Second Round Proper draw

Ties to take place over the weekend of Saturday, December 4. Winning clubs receive £34,000.

Yeovil Town vs MK Dons or Stevenage Borough

Oxford United or Bristol Rovers vs Sutton United

Burton Albion vs Port Vale

Buxton vs Morecambe

Lincoln City vs Hartlepool or Wycombe Wanderers

AFC Wimbledon vs Gillingham or Cheltenham Town

Colchester United vs Wigan Athletic or Solihull Moors

Leyton Orient vs Tranmere Rovers

Northampton Town or Cambridge United vs Bradford City or Exeter City

Doncaster Rovers vs Mansfield Town

Walsall vs Swindon Town

Rotherham United vs Bolton Wanderers or Stockport County

Gateshead or Altrincham vs Charlton Athletic

Boreham Wood vs St Albans City

Kidderminster Harriers vs Halifax Town

Carlisle United vs Shrewsbury Town

Salford City vs Chesterfield

Rochdale or Notts County vs Sheffield Wednesday or Plymouth Argyle

Ipswich Town or Oldham Athletic vs Barrow

Portsmouth vs Harrogate Town