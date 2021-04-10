Plymouth Parkway 5-2 Fareham Town: Parkway cracker finishes in fine style

By Kerry Miller

PLYMOUTH P’WAY 5

Richards 39, 43, Williams 62, Palfrey 83, Veal 90

FAREHAM TOWN 2

Austin 64, 68

TWO RYAN Richards goals in four minutes at the end of the first half set Toolstation Western League Plymouth Parkway on the road to an FA Vase fourth round home tie with fellow Premier Division Clevedon Town, but they had to withstand a gritty comeback by tenman Fareham Town.

The Wessex Leaguers had to play for an hour a man short after Garry Moody was shown a red card for a stamp on home captain Matt Wright which did not detract from what was a frantic and exciting encounter ...