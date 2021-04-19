FA Vase quarter-final draw announced

The draw for the quarter-final of the Buildbase FA Vase was made on Monday morning as clubs look to move within touching distance of a visit to Wembley Stadium.

2020 Vase Finalists Hebburn Town will travel to either Warrington Rylands or North Ferriby if they can see of Congleton Town in a fifth round tie in the North East on Saturday.

Plymouth Parkway are ranked as second favourites to experience Vase glory and they face a fifth round home tie against Flackwell Heath this weekend.

The victors in that tie on the South Coast will hit the round in the last eight as they play the winners of Saturday’s game between Tavistock and United Services Portsmouth.

Cobham will host either Walsall Wood or Antsey Nomads if they beat Leighton Town on Saturday and Hadley or Binfield will hit the road to visit Hanworth Villa or Long Eaton United in the quarter-final.

Quarter-final ties will be played on Saturday 1 May, with winning clubs picked up £4125 from the competition’s prize fund and losing teams also collecting £1350.

The quarter-final draw

1 Warrington Rylands or North Ferriby v Hebburn Town or Congleton Town

2 Cobham or Leighton Town v Walsall Wood or Anstey Nomads

3 Hanworth Villa or Long Eaton United v Hadley or Binfield

4 Tavistock or United Services Portsmouth v Plymouth Parkway or Flackwell Heath