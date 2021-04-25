FA Vase semi-final draw confirmed

The Football Association have released the details of the semi-final draw for this season’s Buildbase FA Vase.

2020 FA Vase finalists Hebburn Town will continue their quest to reach consecutive finals when they travel to North West Counties League club Warrington Rylands for a quarter-final tie on Saturday 8th May.

That fixture takes place seven days later than the three other last-eight ties as the Northern League side focus on the 2020 final against North East rivals Consett, which takes place at Wembley Stadium next Monday.

The winners of the Rylands v Hebburn quarter-final will host either Leighton Town or Walsall Wood in the last four of this season’s Vase – although a date for that tie is yet to be officially confirmed.

Flackwell Health’s impressive 4-2 win at Plymouth Parkway set them up for a quarter-final visit to Wessex League club United Services Portsmouth this coming Saturday.

The winners of that tie will host either Long Eaton United or Binfield in the last-four on Saturday 8th May.

Winning clubs in the semi-final will not only secure their place at the 2021 Non-League Finals Day on Saturday 22 May, but they will also collect £5500 from the competition prize fund while the losing team will get £1725 from the pot.