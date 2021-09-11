Easington Colliery 2-1 Redcar Athletic: Liam downs the Steelmen

By Tom Simmonds

NORTHERN BATTLE: Easington and Redcar Athletic will meet again in the Northern League Division Two

EASINGTON C 2

Devlin 31, Adamson 49

REDCAR ATH 1

Martin 89

EASINGTON Colliery took the spoils in their all-Northern League tie against Redcar Athletic at Welfare Park by the narrowest of margins.

It was the visiting Steelmen who had the first chance as Max McGuckin fizzed a low ball across goal which just evaded Owen Clarkson.

Easington were growing into the game and had their first chance when Dylan Elliott picked out Liam Adamson whose cut back couldn...