Silsden 0-0 Bradford Park Avenue: Cobbydalers hold Avenue

By Gabriel Ramsey

SILSDEN 0

BRADFORD PA 0

BRADFORD Park Avenue were held by North West Counties League side Silsden AFC as Mark Bower’s side ended their second pre-season adventure in stalemate.

The National League North side fielded two different elevens in each half but Isaac Marriott came close early on as his long distance effort was smothered by the heroics of Sammy Lee, who would later go onto suffer an injury that meant Avenue’s bench goalkeeper Jacob Fawcett would replace him.

Silsden tested Avenue with a deflection forcing the trialist goalkeeper into a heroic stop in the first h...