North Shields 5-2 Blyth Town: Robins put on a five-star show

NORTH SHIELDS 5

BLYTH TOWN 2

NORTH SHIELDS held off Blyth Town’s fightback to earn victory on North Tyneside.

The Northern League Division One Robins looked to be on top when Dan Wilson fired home six minutes into the second half.

That put Shields two up after Wilson had opened the scoring on the half hour with a well struck effort.

Two goals in three minutes before the hour mark, the first from the penalty spot, turned the game on its head on an entertaining afternoon in the north east.

The visitors were unable to build on that momentum, however, and were on level terms for only three minutes.

David Robinson restored the Robins’ lead before two late goals finally sealed Northern League Division Two Blyth’s fate.

Callum Smith found the net on 80 minutes and then Konner Lamb scored his first goal for North Shields as their preparations for the new Step 5 season tick along nicely.

STAR MAN: Dan Wilson (North Shields)

ENTERTAINMENT: ★★★★☆