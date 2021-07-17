Macclesfield 0-0 Stalybridge Celtic: Brilliant Ben saves Macc

By Phil Brennan

MACCLESFIELD 0

STALYBRIDGE C 0

MACCLESFIELD and Stalybridge Celtic played out an entertaining, albeit goalless, draw in front of an appreciative crowd.

Celtic had two early chances to open the scoring. Defender Ioan Evans headed wide with the goal at his mercy before home keeper Ben Pierce denied Keano Deacon with a fine save at the winger’s feet.

Macc grew into the half with some fine, free-flowing football. Laurent Mendy headed two efforts wide, Tom Clare headed over and Edy Maieco was denied a certain goal by a superb blocking tackle by Stephen O’Halloran.

On the stroke...